Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard completed 19 passes for 552 yards and 10 touchdowns Friday, but the Player of the Week is the guy who caught 10 of those passes.

Lancers receiver Jabez Tinae grabbed 10 balls for 290 yards and three touchdowns against Chief Sealth. The Lancers beat Chief Sealth 72-20.

“Pretty nice to know that the hard work is paying off,” Tinae said.

Tinae won the poll with 48 percent of the votes.

