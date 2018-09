The State Roofing Player of the Week for September 14 is Steilacoom High School’s Emeka Egbuka.

The sophomore had a big game for the Sentinels last Friday with a win over the River Ridge Hawks. Egbuka was all over the field in a dominating performance in all three phases of the game.

He caught three touchdown passes, returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and intercepted a pass for 68 yards to set up a score. That would be enough to pace the Steilacoom to a 45-31 win over River Ridge.

© 2018 KING