Western Washington teams to compete in rowing youth national championship

This is the first time a team from the Northshore School District has qualified.

SARASOTA, Fla. — After securing the top seed at regionals, the U17 girls 4 with coxswain team from Inglemoor High School will compete at the U.S. Rowing Youth National Championship.

The competition takes place June 9-12 in Sarasota, Florida. This is the first Crew team from the Northshore School District to compete at the national level.

Coxswain Siena Anderson, and rowers Neve Gelatt, Sophia DiBlasi, Aliya Sloan and Ariana Sutter overcame multiple challenges before finishing first in the regional finals to advance to nationals. Anderson, Gelatt, Sloan and Sutter are freshmen, and DiBlasi is a sophomore.

While many of the schools competing against them had more time on the water in preparation, along with greater resources and history backing them up, the Inglemoor team said they stayed positive and focused on what they could control.

“When I look back, I still choke up thinking about the caliber of these student-athletes,” said Coach Doug van Gelder. “These girls have really come together. I never thought we’d make it to Nationals, let alone be the top seed.”

Northshore School District Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid was a driving force in launching the rowing program in 2018.

“One of my goals is to ensure students have a wide range of opportunities to experience during their Northshore education, and crew has added a new dimension to our athletic options,” Reid said. “I am so proud of the hard work and dedication put in by these students."

Reid said Crew offers valuable opportunities for college scholarships, adding, “We will continue to imagine the possibilities."

The team spoke with KING 5’s Jake Whittenberg and Mimi Jung from Sarasota Thursday morning before the competition. You can watch the interview in the video player above or by clicking here.