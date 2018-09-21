KING 5's Big Game of the Week goes to longtime rivals Shorewood vs. Shorecrest for Week 4 of the 2018 High School Sports Blitz.

Shoreline Schools athletic director Don Dalziel is calling it the biggest event of the season.

Friday’s football game for the Rotary Cup will draw standing-room-only crowds as the crosstown rivals face-off for bragging rights.

This will be the 40th Rotary Cup between Shorewood and Shorecrest and it will also be the first time since 2004 that both teams enter the game with winning records.

Shorecrest is 3-0 for the first time since 2005 and had a big win in week two over the defending league champs from Edmonds-Woodway.

Shorewood is currently 2-1 and also had a big win in week two when they knocked off Meadowdale.

The two teams will play for the Rotary Cup trophy, which the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park Rotary clubs bought together. The newer cup style was purchased in 2005.

This season Shorewood is averaging over 33 points a game and Shorecrest is only giving up 15 points a game.

Seahawks photographer Rod Mar will be in attendance to take his annual half-time picture of the Shorewood and Shorecrest crowds. We should also see an exciting battle off the field as both school's nationally ranked drum lines will face off.

