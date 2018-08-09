The KING 5 Big Game of the week goes to Mercer Island vs. Issaquah.

Last week, Issaquah High School beat Kent-Meridian 30-18 and Mercer Island defeated Mountlake Terrace 28-6.

KING 5's Chris Egan is at tonight's Big Game of the Week, covering all of tonight's gridiron action for the High School Sports Blitz:

Every Friday, KING 5 Sports Director Paul Silvi hosts The Blitz, jam-packed with football highlights, school spirit, and fan action from dozens of local high school football games. Watch for a recap on the Big Game of the Week, which is voted on by you. We also have crews spread out across Puget Sound to bring you all the high school football you can handle.

