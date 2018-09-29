KING 5's Big Game of the Week goes to rivals Eastlake vs. Mount Si. Chris Egan will report live from the Big Game in Snoqualmie.
Mount Si is currently ranked 2nd in the state, as they host Eastlake, who's coming in with a 3-1 record.
The Mount Si Wildcats are riding high after knocking off Woodinville 27-17 last week. Woodinville hadn't lost a KingCo regular season game since 2015.
Eastlake's only loss this season was against the #1 team in the state: Union High School in Camas, Washington.
Stay tuned for game highlights and fan reaction posted here.
