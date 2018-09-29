KING 5's Big Game of the Week goes to rivals Eastlake vs. Mount Si. Chris Egan will report live from the Big Game in Snoqualmie.

Mount Si is currently ranked 2nd in the state, as they host Eastlake, who's coming in with a 3-1 record.

The Mount Si Wildcats are riding high after knocking off Woodinville 27-17 last week. Woodinville hadn't lost a KingCo regular season game since 2015.

Eastlake's only loss this season was against the #1 team in the state: Union High School in Camas, Washington.

Stay tuned for game highlights and fan reaction posted here. Follow tonight's action on Twitter: Eastlake Wolves, Mount Si Football, KING 5's Chris Egan

Kickoff is at 7pm at Mt Si. See you there. Go Wolves! #WSPS pic.twitter.com/uneZnFCrkH — Wolves Football (@wolvesfb) September 28, 2018

Thanks @SumnerSpartans , great morning , next stop @MountSiFootball @AsbMshs for more fun in the sun! #k5blitz The @KING5Sports Big Game Crew will be live on @KING5Seattle 5:40, 6:40, 10:40 and at 11-11:30 on the Blitz! pic.twitter.com/GRlzhLGSxi — Chris Egan King-5 TV (@ChrisEgan5) September 28, 2018

