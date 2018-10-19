Tonight's Big Game of the Week features one of the best rivalry showdowns in Washington state as Gig Harbor and Peninsula square-off for the 40th annual Fish Bowl.

KING 5's Chris Egan will be live from Gig Harbor to bring you action from the fans, the bands, and all of the on-field highlights.

Gig Harbor leads the overall series 21-18, but the Peninsula Seahawks have won two in a row. Last year's Fish Bowl score had Peninsula topping the Gig Harbor Tides 31-21.

Peninsula (4-1) has had big wins this season over Skyline and Timberline but the Seahawks are coming off a tough loss to Yelm. Peninsula is led by their quarterback Burke Griffin who is having his best season yet for the Seahawks.

Gig Harbor (2-3) needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. A win on Friday would extend their overall lead on the Fish Bowl series and earn them hometown bragging rights.

This year, Greg Copeland's alma mater Peninsula High School will be the official home team at Roy Anderson Field. The schools are once again expecting a capacity crowd for the Fish Bowl and encourage fans to arrive early to get in the stadium by kick-off.

The Peninsula School District announced there will be five food trucks on hand at the game and that they will open the gates at Roy Anderson Field at 4:30 p.m. Friday so fans can get inside, get their seats and enjoy a nice dinner before the game.

Don't miss highlights from the Big Game on KING 5 Friday night and see a full game recap on the High School Sports Blitz. The Blitz airs Friday nights at 11 p.m. on king5.com, the KING 5 mobile app (iOS | Android), the KING 5 Facebook page, and the KING 5 YouTube channel.

© 2018 KING