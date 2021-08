ARLINGTON, Texas — Jonah Heim hit his second two-run homer of the game in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Texas Rangers a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Heim’s homer came off Diego Castillo, who was acquired Thursday from Tampa Bay and hadn’t given up a run in his previous 11 outings. Spencer Patton earned the win after giving up the tying run in the ninth inning and the then-go-ahead run in the 10th.