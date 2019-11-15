OKLAHOMA CITY - Washington head coach Heather Tarr earned a spot on the USA National Team coaching staff. USA Softball made the announcement on Thursday. Tarr will be an assistant on the USA Olympic Team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Former Husky Ali Aguilar will play for the U.S.



Tarr currently serves as the USA Junior National Team coach where she helped Team USA win the World Cup this year. That roster included three current Huskies, Madison Huskey, Kelley Lynch, and Jadelyn Allchin. Tarr has also served as an assistant coach with the USA National Team before becoming the Junior National Team head coach.



Tarr will still coach the Huskies this season before heading to the Olympics.

