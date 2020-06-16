Sounders midfielder Harry Shipp retires

In four seasons, Shipp recorded 10 goals and seven assists with five of the goals coming last season.

SEATTLE - Sounders midfielder Harry Shipp retired Tuesday after a seven-year MLS career. The 28-year-old played the last four seasons in Seattle helping the Sounders win the 2019 MLS Cup.

"This was not an easy decision because of all the amazing people at the Sounders, but I am excited to take this next step in my life," said Shipp in a team statement. "I am grateful that I was I was able to live out my childhood dreams. I grew up going to MLS games, was part of an MLS Academy in its infancy, and then got the opportunity to play for three clubs all over the continent. I am also grateful that my last full season ended in an MLS championship with Seattle."

Shipp will now pursue an MBA at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management. He was the team's player representative with the MLS players association, and part of the CBA discussions with MLS.

"Since he arrived in Seattle, Harry has shown that he is a reliable player and a consummate professional. He worked hard as the union representative for our club, and was well liked in the locker room," said Head Coach Brian Schmetzer.

Shipp started 41 of 64 appearances for the Sounders. He recorded 10 goals and seven assists with five of the goals coming last season. He has a knack for finishing strong. In his senior collegiate season at Notre Dame, Shipp helped lead the Irish to its first national championship.