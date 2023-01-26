Harlem Globetrotters World Tour coming to Seattle, Everett this weekend

The Globetrotters will be playing in Everett on Friday and in Seattle on Sunday.

SEATTLE — The Harlem Globetrotters will be in town this weekend for a pair of games against its old foe.

The Harlem Globetrotters, who have the best winning percentage in the history of professional sports, will be at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Friday. The Globetrotters' tour continues Sunday at the Climate Pledge Arena. You can buy tickets to either game here.

The Globetrotters were last in Seattle in January 2022.

Since 1926, the Harlem Globetrotters have entertained audiences throughout the world. Their antics and skills have always been crowd-pleasers as they take on the Washington Generals.

Over the past nine decades, the Globetrotters have won 98.7% of their games.