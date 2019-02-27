SEATTLE — If you love basketball, the Tacoma Dome is where you want to be beginning Wednesday.

The WIAA Hardwood Classic tipped off at the dome on Wednesday morning. Hundreds of students representing teams from the 3A and 4A ranks across the state are at the Tacoma Dome fighting for the right to be called champion.

The other Hardwood Classic tournaments are in Yakima (1A/2A) and Spokane (1B/2B)

Many local favorites are expected to make deep runs, including Federal Way and Rainier Beach on the boys' side, and Garfield on the girls' side.

Those wanting to attend the games can buy tickets on the Tacoma Dome website or at the door. The tournament runs through Saturday.