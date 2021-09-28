Haniger's homer helps M's beat A's 4-2, close in wild card

M's are a half-game out of the wild card

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit his 100th-career home run and third in two games, and the Seattle Mariners pulled within a half-game of the second AL wild card berth by beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2. It's Seattle's 11th straight win over the A's.

More magic from Mitch ✨ pic.twitter.com/jZggFTtyXe — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 29, 2021

Tyler Anderson pitched four innings on two days’ rest for the Mariners, who won their team-record 11th straight game over Oakland. Anderson threw 46 pitches, 40 for strikes. Casey Sadler set the franchise record for scoreless appearances at 26 games.

Besides Haniger, Jake Fraley drove in a pair of runs with a double in the fourth inning. Tom Murphy added an RBI single in the sixth.