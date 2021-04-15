Haniger homers in both games, Mariners sweep O's 4-2, 2-1

M's win 5 of 7 on the road trip

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mitch Haniger became the first Seattle player to homer out of the leadoff spot in both ends of a doubleheader, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the second game that led the Mariners over the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 for a sweep.

Haniger’s fifth-inning homer off Bruce Zimmermann broke a 1-all tie. J.P. Crawford hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the sixth inning that lifted Seattle to a 4-2 win in the opener - a fitting score for Jackie Robinson Day.

Mariners's starter Justin Dunn (1-0) won his first game allowing one run on two hits over five innings while striking out six. Kenyon Middleton pitched an inning of shutout ball for his second save.