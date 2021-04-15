Haniger homers in both games, Mariners sweep O's 4-2, 2-1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mitch Haniger became the first Seattle player to homer out of the leadoff spot in both ends of a doubleheader, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the second game that led the Mariners over the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 for a sweep.
Haniger’s fifth-inning homer off Bruce Zimmermann broke a 1-all tie. J.P. Crawford hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the sixth inning that lifted Seattle to a 4-2 win in the opener - a fitting score for Jackie Robinson Day.
Mariners's starter Justin Dunn (1-0) won his first game allowing one run on two hits over five innings while striking out six. Kenyon Middleton pitched an inning of shutout ball for his second save.
Seattle won three of four in Baltimore. The Orioles have lost eight of 10.