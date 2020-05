Hamlin scores 2nd win of season at rain-shortened Darlington

Hamlin has won three times at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin won NASCAR’s first Wednesday race since 1984 when rain stopped the event with 20 laps remaining at Darlington Raceway.

The Daytona 500 winner was out front but out of fresh tires and trying to hang on when he got unintended help from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch.

The reigning Cup champion caused Chase Elliott to crash eight laps earlier to bring out the caution. A furious Elliott waited for Busch on the apron of the track and flipped Busch the middle finger as he passed.

Busch later admitted he made a mistake and misjudged the gap between cars. He finished second, followed by Sunday’s winner Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones.

Wednesday’s race was delayed 90 minutes by rain after Tuesday’s Xfinity race was washed out.