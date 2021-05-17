Haase hits 2 HRs, Mize strong into 8th, Tigers drop Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Eric Haase hit two home runs, Casey Mize took a two-hit shutout into the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1. The Tigers, who began the day 12 games under .500, have won six of eight. Seattle’s three-game winning streak ended.
Mize allowed just three hits and permitted only two runners past first base in a career-high 7 2/3 innings. It was his second straight win and fourth consecutive quality start. Mize, the 24-year-old centerpiece of Detroit’s rebuild and the overall No. 1 pick in the 2018, struck out seven — that matched his career high, set in his debut last year.
Yusei Kikuchi (1-3) started for the Mariners and took the loss. He gave up three runs on three hits over six innings, walking four and striking out eight Tigers.
The Mariners scored their only run on Tom Murphy's fourth home run of the season.