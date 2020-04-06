x
Berry 'disappointed' with USOPC in aftermath of Floyd death

The USOPC put Berry on a 12-month probation for her gesture
FILE - In this May 21, 2017, file photo, Gwen Berry, of the United States, competes in the women's hammer throw at the Golden Grand Prix athletics meet in Kawasaki, near Tokyo. Berry captured headlines last year when she used her turn on the gold-medal podium at the Pan-Am Games to raise her fist as a show of her frustration with America’s treatment of blacks. Her gesture, to say nothing of the punishment that came afterward, are all being seen in a new light these days, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry wants an apology from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for shaming her last summer. 

She captured headlines when she used her turn on the gold-medal podium at the Pan-Am Games to raise her fist as a show of her frustration with America’s treatment of blacks. 

The USOPC put Berry on a 12-month probation for her gesture. It’s a gesture that has taken on new meaning in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and the protests that have followed. 

Berry found it galling the USOPC recently issued a statement saying the organization “stands with those who demand equality.”  