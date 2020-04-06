Berry 'disappointed' with USOPC in aftermath of Floyd death

The USOPC put Berry on a 12-month probation for her gesture

Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry wants an apology from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for shaming her last summer.

She captured headlines when she used her turn on the gold-medal podium at the Pan-Am Games to raise her fist as a show of her frustration with America’s treatment of blacks.

The USOPC put Berry on a 12-month probation for her gesture. It’s a gesture that has taken on new meaning in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and the protests that have followed.