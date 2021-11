Redhawks are 4-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby had 21 points as Seattle routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-56. Cameron Tyson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the RedHawks (4-1), who won their third straight.

Behind a 15-0 run in the last 10 minutes of action, the Redhawks were able to push their lead to 21 and secure the 77-56 victory.