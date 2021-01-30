Griffey hired as MLB senior adviser for youth development

He is tasked with improving diversity at amateur levels

NEW YORK (AP) — Ken Griffey Jr. has been hired as a senior adviser to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The Hall of Fame outfielder will work in baseball operations and youth baseball development. He is tasked with improving diversity at amateur levels.

Griffey will work as an MLB ambassador at youth initiatives and at its special events, including the postseason and the All-Star Game. Griffey was a 13-time All-Star who hit .284 with 630 homers and 1,836 RBIs in 22 seasons for Seattle, Cincinnati and the Chicago White Sox.