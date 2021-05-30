Good company: Helio Castroneves wins Indy 500 for 4th time

135,000 fans at the Brickyard

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Helio Castroneves has joined the exclusive club of four-time Indianapolis 500 winners. He celebrated by scaling the fence at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in front of the largest crowd since the start of the pandemic. The Brazilian joined A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears, his former mentor at Team Penske, as the only four-time winners of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Mears was the last driver to join the club in 1991.

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE @H3LIO CASTRONEVES ON HIS FOURTH #INDY500 WIN!



Relive the final two laps at @IMS. pic.twitter.com/0aYT4grWPe — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

The IndyCar youth movement could not get to victory lane. The 22-year-old Pato O’Ward and the 24-year-old Álex Palou both made serious runs at the win. Palou led 35 laps and finished second. O'Ward led 17 laps and finished fourth. Castroneves passed Palou for good with two laps left.