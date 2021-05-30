Good company: Helio Castroneves wins Indy 500 for 4th time

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Helio Castroneves has joined the exclusive club of four-time Indianapolis 500 winners. He celebrated by scaling the fence at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in front of the largest crowd since the start of the pandemic. The Brazilian joined A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears, his former mentor at Team Penske, as the only four-time winners of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Mears was the last driver to join the club in 1991.
The IndyCar youth movement could not get to victory lane. The 22-year-old Pato O’Ward and the 24-year-old Álex Palou both made serious runs at the win. Palou led 35 laps and finished second. O'Ward led 17 laps and finished fourth. Castroneves passed Palou for good with two laps left.
The 500 welcomed back 135,000 fans, the most at any sports event in the world since the pandemic began 18 months ago. The number represents 40% of the speedway’s capacity and was agreed upon by health officials. Fans came early and were ready to party. Most had no concerns about COVID-19. A year ago, no fans were allowed for the race that was delayed from May to August. This year, celebrities were back and fans were everywhere.