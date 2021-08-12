x
Gonzales throws 2-hitter, Mariners beat Rangers 3-1

Gonzales, who hasn’t lost since July 3rd, struck out nine
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales is doused with water by catcher Tom Murphy while taking part in a TV interview after the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Seattle. Gonzales threw a two-hitter as the Mariners won 3-1. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Marco Gonzales pitched a two-hitter, J.P. Crawford and Jake Fraley homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1. 

Gonzales allowed Charlie Culberson’s homer in the second inning, followed by Jason Martin’s single. He retired Andy Ibanez on a groundout, then faced the minimum number of batters over the final seven innings. The left-hander struck out pinch-hitter Jonah Heim in an eight-pitch at-bat to conclude his 108-pitch gem, getting a standing ovation from the crowd. 

Gonzales hasn’t lost since July 3. Mike Foltynewicz took the tough-luck loss for the Rangers.