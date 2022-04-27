Gonzaga's Rasir Bolton declares for NBA Draft

Bolton did not make it clear in his statement if he is still considering the option of returning to school and using his final year of eligibility.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton announced on Wednesday that he has declared for the NBA Draft. Bolton does have an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, but did not specify in his released statement if it is still an option or not for him to use it.

"Playing in the NBA has been a dream of mine since I first picked up a ball. After talking it over with my family, I've decided to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft," Bolton said in a statement.

Gonzaga was Bolton’s third college and gave him easily the best year of his career. He was named a WCC Honorable Mention player and averaged 11.2 points per game this past season. He also led the team in threes with 64, shooting a phenomenal 46% from beyond the arc. Bolton started his career at Penn State before transferring to Iowa State.

If Bolton leaves Spokane, he left his fingerprints on the community, volunteering with Giving Backpacks this past year.

"To Zag Nation and the Spokane Community, I love you guys! I appreciate the love and support you all had for us as a team and for welcoming me with open arms. I am forever grateful! I hope I made a difference," said Bolton.

Bolton is not currently on any NBA Draft boards.

This means all five of Gonzaga's starters have declared for the NBA Draft. It is believed Andrew Nembhard and Chet Holmgren will definitely not return to the squad.