Gonzaga's Killian Tillie signs two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies

Tillie did not hear his name called in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night, but he will be reunited with former Gonzaga teammate Brandon Clarke.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Gonzaga men's basketball forward Killian Tillie didn't hear his name get called on Wednesday night in the NBA Draft but maybe it was for the best.

Instead, Tillie got to choose the team he was headed to and he signed a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. This means he will be reunited with former Gonzaga teammate Brandon Clarke.

Tillie most likely did not get drafted due to a long list of injuries he compiled over his career at Gonzaga.

During his four years, he dealt with multiple injuries including knee surgery, a torn plantar fascia, an ankle stress fracture, a broken finger and a hip injury, He missed 38 games with the Zags.

The Frenchman averaged 13.6 points per game and five rebounds per game in his senior season at Gonzaga. He shot 40 percent from three-point range, showing he has range to play at the next level.

He was a first team All-WCC selection in his final year.