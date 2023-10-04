Gonzaga's Julian Strawther declares for 2023 NBA Draft

This is the second year in a row Strawther has declared for the NBA Draft.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga's Julian Strawther has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, he announced on his social media channels on Monday.

"I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, and the entire Bulldogs staff, who have helped me grow, not only as a player, but as a man, and I'll be forever thankful for the support that Spokane has shown the kid from the bright lights of Vegas," Strawther said via Twitter. "After talks with those closest to me, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft."

This is the second year in a row Strawther has declared for the NBA Draft. He announced his plans to declare in 2022 but ultimately made the decision to return to Gonzaga.

"I would like to thank God for blessing me with opportunities I could've only dreamed of, and for my family and friends who've always been there for me," he wrote. "Your support will never be forgotten."

The deadline to withdraw from the 2023 NBA Draft is June 12 at 2 p.m. PT.

