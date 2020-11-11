Gonzaga's Corey Kispert named AP preseason All-American

Only six players made the list. Kispert tied for the final spot to make it.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Associated Press selected Gonzaga men's basketball forward Corey Kispert to its preseason All-America team on Wednesday.

Six players were given the recognition, Kispert tied for the last spot.

The senior averaged 13.9 points and four rebounds per game last season. One of his greatest strengths was shooting from three-point range, where he was making them at a 44 percent clip.

Kispert has been named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year preseason watch list this season, which is given to the nation's best small forward. He was a finalist for the award last year.

He was also named preseason All-West Coast Conference this season. He was a first team selection last season.