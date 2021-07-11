Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren named FIBA U19 World Cup MVP, USA wins the title

Holmgren was also named to the All-Star 5 for his performance throughout the tournament.

Incoming Gonzaga freshman phenom Chet Holmgren was named FIBA U19 World CUP MVP on Sunday after USA beat France 83-81 in the championship game.

He was also named to the All-Star 5 team, in which the tournament selects the top five performers.

Holmgren was the best on USA in efficiency, third on the team in points and first in blocks and rebounds. He had nine points, five assists and two rebounds in the final.

It was a close game and USA trailed by as many as eight points in the contest. However, Holmgren didn't seem concerned down the stretch based on what he said in his Instagram live after the game.

"I knew once we got to the fourth quarter we were going to win," he said to his teammates. "When we turn up it's over for everybody."

Holmgren will play for the Zags next season. He was the number one recruit in the 2021 class.