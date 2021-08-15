Gonzaga president announces it will require wearing masks starting Monday

The new policies will be in effect for everyone regardless of vaccination status and will be required for those in indoor spaces.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga President Thane McCulloh announced on Sunday that as of Monday all Gonzaga we are requiring all students, employees, contract partners and visitors on campus will need to wear masks.

The new policies will be in effect for everyone regardless of vaccination status and will be required for those in indoor spaces where numerous people could gathering in close to each other.

In a tweet, McCulloh explained that the reason they are enforcing the new policy is due to the delta variant. He said that the university is doing its best to reduce and break the chain of infection within the community.

"We hope to relax mask protocols once we have a sense of the incidence of COVID-19 in our community," McCulloh said. "But will continue to require face coverings into (at least) the first several weeks of the fall semester."