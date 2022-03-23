Gonzaga set to face Arkansas in Sweet Sixteen

The top seeded Bulldogs are set to face No. 4 seed Arkansas on Thursday at 4:09 PM.

SAN FRANCISCO — For the seventh consecutive season, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are in the sweet sixteen.

"Just feel great about being able to do this seven times in a row," said Gonzaga head coach Mark Few. "We're not just taking that for granted and we definitely enjoyed every part of it."

The top seeded Bulldogs are set to face No. 4 seed Arkansas on Thursday at 4:09 PM. A game where the team from Spokane is a 9.5 point favorite, but they aren't seeing it that way.

"They're a really good freakin' team," said Junior forward Drew Timme. "They have a nice combination of athleticism, length and then they have a stretch five who's good as well. So, it's going to be a big challenge. I don't think they're being disrespected, I think they're a really good team, at least in our eyes."

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is using the underdog theme to his teams advantage, making sure they know the outside world isn't giving them a chance.

"You know, when we do a film session there's stuff spliced-in on what people have said, a thousand percent. I don't mind conveying that," said Musselman. "We understand the respect factor for us in this particular game is kind of non-existent from a national perspective. So, yeah, our guys are going to see it, hear it all the way until tip-off."

The Razorbacks are a team that can lock down their opponent giving up under 60 points a game this season.

Led by senior guard JD Notae who is averaging 18.4 points per game and is 14th in the country in steals with 2.3 per game.

"A handful, man, a handful. So good in transition, I mean he can pull the three on you or fake and drive and get a crease and get downhill. He's great at getting to the line," said Few. "So, a handful. Those guys are hard (to cover) and he's on quite a roll, so we'll have to guard him as a group."

Stopping Notae will be key for the Zags. For Arkansas, in Musselman's eyes, the Razorbacks transition defense has to be near perfect to keep up.

"It can't be pretty good. It better be great. Or we have no chance," said Musselman.

He knows this from watching the West Coast Conference throughout the year.