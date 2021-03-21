Gonzaga routes Norfolk State in first NCAA Tournament game

Spokane native Anton Watson had his best game of the season, going 7-of-7 from the field.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga's game with Norfolk State was basically over by halftime and the Zags cruised to a 98-55 win over the Spartans. This is Gonzaga's largest margin of victory in an NCAA Tournament game. Their previous largest margin was 38 points.

Corey Kispert led all scorers with 23 points on 6-of-9 shooting from three. He had five threes in the first half.

Anton Watson had his best game of the year, going 7-of-7 from the field for 17 points and one three.

Watson was a part of a trio of Spokane players today who had fantastic days in the tournament. Combined, Watson and the Groves brothers totaled 75 points and shot 72%.

Gonzaga held Norfolk State to 33% shooting while the Zags shot 52%. They also outrebounded the Spartans 45-22 and had 27 assists to Norfolk State's 10.