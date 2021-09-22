Gonzaga will require ticket for entry to 2021 Kraziness in the Kennel in October

A limited number of tickets to Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel will be made available to the general public on Oct. 4.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University is requiring tickets for its Kraziness in the Kennel event in October, according to an announcement made by the university's Sports Information department on Wednesday.

Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 followed by Numerica FanFest at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. Doors will open one hour prior to both events.

Kraziness in the Kennel is the first look at the men's basketball team, with FanFest offering an early glance at the women's basketball team. Both events remain free to attend but Kraziness in the Kennel will but will be ticketed, the university said.

A limited number of tickets will be made available to the general public on Oct. 4. Details on how to claim tickets to Numerica Kraziness in Kennel will be posted on www.gozags.com at a later date. According to the university, Kraziness in the Kennel will also be livestreamed online at 1 p.m.

Gonzaga Athletics recently announced an updated fan attendance policy, which will be in effect for both events. Attendees will now be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours at all sporting events. This policy will begin at Gonzaga's women's soccer game on Sept. 25 against University of Nebraska-Omaha.