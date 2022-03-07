Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman and his bond with his littlest, and biggest, fan

Nolan is 19 years old. His little brother Noah is 6. Together, the pair have a bond that no number could quantify.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga sophomore point guard Nolan Hickman is expected to play a large role in GU’s rotation next year, and many outlets expect him to start.

Nolan is a pretty cool, calm and collected guy. However, the thing that puts the biggest smile on his face? Well, it’s not actually a thing, but rather a person.

“It's amazing. Their bond is like no other,” said Nolan’s mother, Champale Hickman.

“I feel like he's a little mini me,” said Nolan.

Nolan Hickman was 12 years old when his little brother Noah was born. They are now 19 and six, respectively. Not many siblings have that large of an age gap, and you may think that would be a roadblock in the two being close. In fact, it’s the complete opposite.

"I always wanted a brother when it was my sister. I treated my sister a little roughhousing way type thing, but now I don't got to do that no more. I got this little guy with me now," said Nolan, rubbing the top of Noah's head.

The Hickman clan lives in the Seattle-area, which means the duo spend long stretches apart with Nolan at Gonzaga.

However, when they are together, they make up for lost time.

"Nolan steps in when he's back home," said Nolan and Noah's dad, Nolan Hickman Sr. "Oh, we don't get to see Noah for about a week. They just want to go hang out and do everything together, so it's really cool."

Something the pair particularly bond over is sports. They haven’t allowed the distance to interfere with that connection either.

"If he's not there (at the game), then I will still imagine he’s still there with me," said Noah of Nolan.

"You be calling me after every game, FaceTime, we talk all the time. He tells me every game replay, huh?" said Nolan to a nodding Noah.

They don’t just Facetime after every game.

"You walk in the room, and they'll be FaceTiming each other, and we can't reach him all day, so the bond has been amazing to watch them guys grow, even with them being so far apart in the same state," said Nolan Sr.

"You’re like, ‘What the heck, I’ve been trying to talk to you?’" asked this reporter.

"That's how the conversation goes," said Nolan Sr. "'We've been calling you all day. Where have you been?' 'Oh, sorry. I was talking to Noah. I'm getting ready to go to sleep. See you guys tomorrow.'"

Honestly, all you really need to know the pair’s connection though is to hear Noah talking about his big brother.

"I love him. He's nice, he is kind, and he helps me do everything I need," said Noah.

