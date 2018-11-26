SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs have nabbed the No. 1 spot on the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday after the team’s historic win over Duke in the Maui Invitational.

Duke previously held the No. 1 spot in the poll with Gonzaga at No. 3. The Zags took down the Blue Devils on Wednesday with a final score of 89-87.

Duke fell to No. 3 on the AP poll on Monday, with Kansas sitting at No. 2.

On Friday, CBS Sports ranked Gonzaga the No. 1 men’s basketball team in the country. Duke came in at No. 2 on CBS Sports’ list, followed by Kansas, Tennessee and the University of Nevada Reno in the top 5.

Rui Hachimura scored 20 points and No. 3 Gonzaga blocked four shots in the final 46 seconds to hold off five-time champion Duke.

Duke (5-1) trailed by 16 in the second half before mounting a massive charge with a series of dunks and drives to the basket. After the Blue Devils tied it at 87-all, Hachimura scored on a hard drive to put Gonzaga up.

The Zags (6-0) missed four free throws to give Duke a final shot, but Brandon Clarke blocked R.J. Barrett's drive on the game's final play.

Gonzaga beat a No. 1 team for the first time and ended Duke's unbeaten streak on the Valley Isle (17-1) with its second Maui Invitational title.

Barrett had 23 points and Zion Williamson scored 22 for Duke.

Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points for the Zags.

