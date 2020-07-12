The Zags have announced four positive tests in a 10 day span.

Gonzaga men's basketball announced on Sunday they are pausing all team activities through Dec. 14 for safety of the players due to coronavirus.

The Zags had two positive coronavirus tests on Saturday before the team's highly anticipated matchup against Baylor. That game was canceled.

The team announced four positive coronavirus tests in a 10 day span. One non-student athlete tested positive before the game against Kansas. A student-athlete tested positive before the game against Auburn. A student athlete and non-student athlete tested positive before the game against Baylor.

Members of the team have also been isolated due to contact tracing protocols.

The Zags had four games scheduled through Dec. 14 all at home against Tarleton State, Southern, Northern Arizona and Idaho.