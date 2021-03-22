Gonzaga men's basketball advances to Sweet 16 with win over Oklahoma

The undefeated Zags will face the winner of Monday’s game between #5 Creighton and #13 Ohio.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga men's basketball is advancing to the Sweet 16 after a 87-71 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 on Monday.

The undefeated Zags will face the winner of Monday’s game between No. 5 seed Creighton and No.13 Ohio. This marks the sixth-straight Sweet Sixteen appearance for the Bulldogs.

Drew Timme led all scorers with 30 points on 9-of-12 shooting and 12-of-14 from the line. He had 13 rebounds. Oklahoma's leading scorer was senior guard Austin Reaves with 27 points.

The Sooners led by eight points during the first half before a comeback by the Zags. Gonzaga led 46-34 at halftime of the game played at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The win marks Gonzaga's 28th of the season.

This comes after Gonzaga cruised to a 98-55 win over the Norfolk State Spartans in the first round of Saturday, the Zags' largest margin of victory in an NCAA Tournament game.