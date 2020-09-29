x
Gonzaga's Mark Few will give you a pep talk or wish you 'happy birthday' for $200

Few is helping raise money through the Cameo app for Gonzaga Athletics.
Credit: AP
Gonzaga coach Mark Few watches during the first half of the team's West Regional final against Texas Tech in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SPOKANE, Wash. — For about $200, Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few will offer a pep talk, give you advice or wish you happy birthday on the Cameo app.

Few is raising money to help out Gonzaga Athletics as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a financial toll on the department. 

You can book Few for  yourself or someone you know. You can even ask him whatever question you want.

There is also an option for $2.99 to send Few a message. Through that, you'd have 50 characters to ask a question, get advice or say hello. However, there is no guarantee you will get a response with that option.

