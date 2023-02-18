Gonzaga hosting ESPN's College GameDay against St. Mary's

This will be the sixth time Gonzaga has been a part of the College GameDay show.

SPOKANE, Wash. — ESPN's College GameDay is at Gonzaga for the Bulldogs' big matchup against Saint Mary's today.

Gonzaga men's basketball is hosting the showcase game from the McCarthey Athletic Center at 7 p.m. Host Rece Davis is live on the court today, alongside analysts, to break down the game.

The game this evening is sold out, but fans can still watch the morning show at 7 a.m. the same day.

Doors opened for the GameDay show at 6 a.m. The College GameDay show airs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Gonzaga previously hosted College GameDay in 2009 when the No. 18 Bulldogs welcomed No. 15 Memphis to town.

The last time Gonzaga was a part of College GameDay was on Feb. 11, 2017, when the Zags were on the road at Saint Mary's.

