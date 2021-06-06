Gonzaga eliminated from NCAA Baseball Championship with loss to LSU

The Zags lost 9-4 to the Tigers in a win or go home game on Sunday.

EUGENE, Ore. — Gonzaga baseball's season has come to an end with a 9-4 elimination game loss to the LSU Tigers in the NCAA Baseball Championship.

The Bulldogs got off to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning off of two groundouts that brought in runs from Andrew Orzel and Grayson Sterling. LSU immediately responded in the bottom of the first inning with four runs and never trailed again. The Tigers scored four more runs in the second and third inning combined too.

It was a tough end to the season for the Zags, but the run to get here had a lot of great moments.

The team received a two seed in the tournament, which is the highest the program has ever achieved. The Bulldogs also had two Collegiate Baseball All-Americans in pitcher Alek Jacob and third baseman Brett Harris, which it has never done in a single season.

The Zags won the West Coast Conference regular season title, even with key injuries along the way.