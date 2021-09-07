x
Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few cited for DUI in Idaho

Police report cites breath samples of .119 and .120
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, Gonzaga coach Mark Few signals to players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Santa Clara in Spokane, Wash. Few has been cited for driving under the influence. The Coeur d’Alene Press and Spokesman-Review acquired a police report through a public information request that says Few was stopped Monday evening, Sept. 6, after he was “called in as driving erratic and speeding.” (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)

Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been cited for driving under the influence. Few was stopped Monday evening by Coeur d'Alene police after someone reported that he was driving erratically and speeding.

A police report stated that Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication” and that he refused to complete field sobriety tests. The report says Few provided breath samples of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08.

New Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford released a statement saying, "We are aware of the report that Coach Few was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence. While the facts of the situation are still being evaluated, we understand its severity and the legal process that will follow.  As a Gonzaga employee, we respect Coach Few's right to privacy and will refrain from further comment at this time."