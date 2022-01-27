Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren on watch list for Defensive Player of the Year

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren has been a star for the Bulldogs this season, especially on the defensive end. Now, his work is being recognized as he is one of 15 players named to the 2022 Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year watch list.
Holmgren, a center for Gonzaga, has 58 blocks on the season and is averaging 3.41 blocks per game. Both numbers lead the West Coast Conference. Holmgren’s 58 blocks are the ninth most in college basketball this season, while he ranks seventh in blocks per game.
Holmgren has recorded a block in every game but one this season, with his season-high coming in his first game against Dixie State, where he had 7 blocks.
Holmgren is one of only three freshmen to make the latest defensive player watch list.
Here are the 15 players on the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year 2022 watch list:
- Walker Kessler | Sophomore, Forward, Auburn
- Jacob Gilyard | Senior, Guard, Richmond
- Oscar Tshiebwe | Junior, Forward, Kentucky
- Chet Holmgren | Freshman, Center, Gonzaga
- Jamarion Sharp | Junior, Center, Western Kentucky
- Christian Koloko | Junior, Center, Arizona
- Kevin McCullar | Junior, Guard, Texas Tech
- Mark Williams | Sophomore, Center, Duke
- Tari Eason | Sophomore, Forward, LSU
- Tyrese Hunter | Freshman, Guard, Iowa State
- Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua | Junior, Forward, Baylor
- Kennedy Chandler | Freshman, Guard, Tennessee
- Posh Alexander | Sophomore, Guard, St. John’s
- Trayce Jackson-Davis | Junior, Forward, Indiana
- Nathan Mensah | Senior, Forward, San Diego State
The Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year 2022 watch list announcement comes from the Atlanta Tipoff Club.