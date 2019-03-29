SPOKANE, Wash. — No. 1 Gonzaga takes on No. 3 Texas Tech Saturday in the Elite Eight.

The game starts a 3:09 p.m. and will air on TBS.

This is Gonzaga’s fourth time in school history of making the Elite Eight. The last time they made it this far was 2017. The Zags eventually lost in the championship game.

This is Texas Tech’s second time making the Elite Eight. The team made the Elite Eight last year for the first time.

Gonzaga beat No. 4 Florida State 72-58 to advance to the Elite Eight on Thursday.

Rui Hachimura scored 17 points to lead the top-seeded Bulldogs, while Brandon Clarke had 15 points and 12 rebounds as Gonzaga returned to the regional final for the second time in three seasons.

Josh Perkins and Zach Norvell Jr. each scored 14 points for Gonzaga, which led most of the game. Florida State pulled within four with less five minutes to play but the Bulldogs closed with a 12-2 run and avenged last year's loss to the Seminoles in the regional semifinals.

The Bulldogs came into the game leading the nation in field goal percentage (53.2 percent) but shot just 25 of 62.

The Red Raiders have won 14 of their last 16 games. Tech advanced with wins over No. 14 Northern Kentucky, No. 6 Buffalo in Tulsa and finally No. 2 Michigan with a score of 63-44.

Jarett Culver's 22 points were a mere subplot in third-seeded Tech's 63-44 takedown of No. 2 Michigan in the West Region on -- a victory that set up an intriguing Elite Eight showdown against Gonzaga, which boasts the country's leading offense.

The Raiders held an efficient-if-not-spectacular Michigan (30-7) offense to 16 field goals, 32 percent shooting and only a single 3-point basket on 19 attempts - a clanker by C.J. Baird in mop-up duty that drooled in with 21.8 seconds left.

Culver, a sophomore, is projected by many as an NBA lottery pick. Beard joked with him during the victory press conference.

