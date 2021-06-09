Gonzaga-bound Chet Holmgren named Gatorade National Player of the Year

Holmgren was told he was named the National Player of the Year by his former teammate and former Zag Jalen Suggs.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Last week, many state-level Gatorade basketball Player of the Year awards were announced.

Today, Gonzaga legend Jalen Suggs surprised soon-to-be Gonzaga legend Chet Holmgren with the news that he was being named the Gatorade National Player of the Year over Zoom.

"Playing with him was so much fun. I miss our little one-two punch," reflected Jalen.

Unfortunately Suggs' and Holmgren’s one-two punch won’t happen at Gonzaga, but their friendship was still on full display on Wednesday.

"It was definitely very cool It caught me by surprise," said Chet of Jalen announcing to him that he was named Gatorade NPOY. "I knew coming in what the event stuff was about, but to see Jalen hop on the Zoom call and be able to have a few words and present me with the trophy, was actually pretty cool to receive it from a close friend and teammate of mine."

As for what Jalen said to Chet when he presented the award to him?

"He just told me how he was proud of me for how far I’ve come. Not only on the court, but off the court and how I’ve grown up. He’s kind of watched me grow up over the years. Grow up a lot actually," said Chet.

Chet isn’t joking about that.

"Having him come in in the third grade with his collar shirt and khaki shorts and not being able to do a three-man weave to now where he’s at his senior year, best player in the country going to the best team in the country, and going to work there in Gonzaga, it’s been so much fun and a pleasure, honestly," recalled Jalen.

The media spoke to Jalen before he presented Chet the honor. Jalen knew before the moment though how much it would mean to him.