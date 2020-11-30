x
Gonzaga, Baylor stay atop AP Top 25; Va. Tech, Richmond in top 20

Gonzaga and Baylor are staying in the top two spots for the first Associated Press men's college basketball poll.
FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few motions toward the court in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary's in the final of the West Coast Conference men's tournament in Las Vegas. Gonzaga and Baylor remained Nos. 1-2 in the first Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the regular season released Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

RICHMOND, Va. — Gonzaga and Baylor remain the top two teams in the first Associated Press men's college basketball poll of the regular season. 

The Zags received 57 first-place votes from a 63-person media panel. The Bears received six first-place votes, with Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois rounding out the top five. 

Gonzaga was the preseason No. 1 and lived up to the billing by rolling over Kansas and Auburn in Fort Meyers, Florida. 

The Jayhawks dropped a spot to No. 7 this week but were ranked for the 222nd consecutive week to break UCLA's all-time record set from 1966-80.

 Villanova and Virginia plunged after losses while Virginia Tech entered the rankings at No. 16 and Richmond at No. 19.

