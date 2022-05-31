Gonzaga and Baylor to face off next season in South Dakota

This will be the first time the two teams have played each other since the 2021 national championship.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Gonzaga and Baylor announced Tuesday morning that they will play each other next season in Sioux Falls, SD at the Sanford Pentagon. The game will take place on Friday, December 2.

“We’re excited to play such a talented opponent in a great venue,” Mark Few said in a press release. “We have tremendous respect for Coach Drew and his program. A game like this showcases college basketball and we thank Lea Miller-Tooley and the Sanford Pentagon for helping put it together.”

“I’m really excited for this early-season matchup against one of the sport’s premier teams,” added Baylor head coach Scott Drew. “Baylor Basketball has so much respect for Coach Few and the entire Gonzaga program, and we share the same scheduling philosophy about testing ourselves early in the season. This will be a terrific event for college basketball in one of the game’s most unique venues at the Sanford Pentagon.”

Gonzaga and Baylor have played six times before with Gonzaga owning a 5-1 record. Of course, the last time they played was in the 2021 national championship where Baylor dealt Gonzaga their lone loss of the series, 86-70. Gonzaga and Baylor were supposed to play during that same season in nonconference play, but Gonzaga had a positive Covid test right before tip which caused the game to be canceled.

Ironically, Gonzaga's next game after they were forced to pause due to Covid was at the Sanford Pentagon. It is the lone time Gonzaga has played there, and they defeated Iowa, 99-88.