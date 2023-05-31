Gonzaga forward Anton Watson is returning to school for his fifth season

The WCC honorable mention selection started every game and averaged a career high 11.1 points per game this season

SPOKANE, Wash. — The wait is now over. Gonzaga forward and Spokane native Anton Watson has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to school for his fifth season.

The announcement was made via social media by the Gonzaga Basketball team account accompanied with highlights of Watson in a Bulldog uniform.

Watson shined in his fourth season at GU and was named one of the top 'glue guys' in the nation.

He averaged career highs in several categories including points, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks, free throws and three point percentage.

He started every game for the first time in his Gonzaga career and averaged a career high 29 minutes per game.

Watson shined alongside his best friend Drew Timme down low last season. He averaged 11.1 points per game on 60.8 percent shooting from the field and recorded five double doubles.

He also spent most of the season guarding the opposing team's best player and defended many of the best bigs in college basketball last season.

He set a career high with 66 steals and led the Zags in blocks per game. Head Coach Mark Few lauded Watson's defense for much of the season.

Watson will now join likely new starting frontcourt man, Wyoming transfer big man Graham Ike, in the Gonzaga starting lineup.

The Gonzaga Prep alum figures to be one of the main leaders on this year's team following the departures of Timme, Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther.

