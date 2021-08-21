x
Golf

Woody Austin birdies 18th to take Boeing Classic lead

Woody Austin birdied the par-5 18th on Saturday for a 4-under 68 and a one-stroke lead over Jim Furyk and Colin Montgomerie in the PGA Tour Champions' Boeing Classic
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Woody Austin birdied the par-5 18th on Saturday for a 4-under 68 and a one-stroke lead over Jim Furyk and Colin Montgomerie in the PGA Tour Champions' Boeing Classic.

The 57-year-old Austin had three straight birdies on Nos. 13-15. 

He has four senior victories after also winning four PGA Tour titles. Austin was at 10-under 134 at Snoqualmie Ridge. 

Furyk and Montgomerie, playing in the same group, each shot 67. 

The 51-year-old Furyk won in his first two senior starts last year and took the U.S. Senior Open last month in Nebraska. 

The 58-year-old Montgomerie won the last of his seven senior titles in 2019. 

He birdied the final two holes.