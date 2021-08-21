Woody Austin birdies 18th to take Boeing Classic lead

Woody Austin birdied the par-5 18th on Saturday for a 4-under 68 and a one-stroke lead over Jim Furyk and Colin Montgomerie in the PGA Tour Champions' Boeing Classic

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Woody Austin birdied the par-5 18th on Saturday for a 4-under 68 and a one-stroke lead over Jim Furyk and Colin Montgomerie in the PGA Tour Champions' Boeing Classic.

The 57-year-old Austin had three straight birdies on Nos. 13-15.

He has four senior victories after also winning four PGA Tour titles. Austin was at 10-under 134 at Snoqualmie Ridge.

3 straight birdies for Woody Austin! 🐦



He’s got a share of the lead now @BoeingClassic. pic.twitter.com/YwpCau7xXh — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) August 21, 2021

Furyk and Montgomerie, playing in the same group, each shot 67.

The 51-year-old Furyk won in his first two senior starts last year and took the U.S. Senior Open last month in Nebraska.

The 58-year-old Montgomerie won the last of his seven senior titles in 2019.