Nick Taylor had a couple of big obstacles in his way to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He blew past Phil Mickelson to build a 5-shot lead at the turn.

Then, the Canadian had to handle 40 mph gusts that blasted the Monterey Peninsula. Taylor held his nerve.

With his lead down to 2 shots, the former Husky chipped in for birdie on the 15th hole and then birdied the 17th hole to win for the second time in his career.

This victory gets him into the Masters for the first time. Mickelson was going for a record sixth title at Pebble.