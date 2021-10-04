x
Rose clings to 1-shot Masters lead as Spieth, Thomas lurk

Justin Rose didn't get the memo that Augusta National was playing a little easier Friday at the Masters.
Credit: AP
Justin Rose, of England, hits out of a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Justin Rose didn't get the memo that Augusta National was playing a little easier Friday at the Masters.

He had to rally for an even-par 72. 

The good news for Rose: He's still in the lead. But now it's down to one shot over Brian Harman and 24-year-old Will Zalatoris, who is making his Masters debut. 

The name that stands out is Jordan Spieth. 

The former Masters champ and Augusta National wizard shot a 68 and joined Marc Leishman just two shots out of the lead. 

Dustin Johnson won't get a chance to defend. He missed the cut.