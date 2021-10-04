Rose clings to 1-shot Masters lead as Spieth, Thomas lurk

Justin Rose didn't get the memo that Augusta National was playing a little easier Friday at the Masters.

He had to rally for an even-par 72.

Justin Rose extends the lead to seven under par with a birdie on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ixLfRuiZNg — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2021

The good news for Rose: He's still in the lead. But now it's down to one shot over Brian Harman and 24-year-old Will Zalatoris, who is making his Masters debut.

The name that stands out is Jordan Spieth.

The former Masters champ and Augusta National wizard shot a 68 and joined Marc Leishman just two shots out of the lead.

Enjoy every shot from Jordan Spieth's second round. #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/YGyYlkbI4p — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2021