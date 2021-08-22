x
Rod Pampling wins Boeing Classic for first Champions title

Rod Pampling won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions victory when Jim Furyk and Woody Austin failed to get up-and-down for birdie on 18.
Rod Pampling hits off the 14th tee during the final round of the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Rod Pampling won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions victory when Jim Furyk and Woody Austin failed to get up-and-down for birdie from greenside bunkers on the par-5 18th.

Pampling, playing five groups ahead of Furyk and Austin at Snoqualmie Ridge, shot a 6-under 66 to finish at 12-under 204. 

The 51-year-old Australian won three times on the PGA Tour, the last in 2017 in Las Vegas. 

Furyk hit left into a greenside bunker on 18, sent his third across the green nearly to the fringe and missed a 20-footer. 

Austin took two to get out of a right-side bunker and made a bogey to drop to 10 under. 

Furyk tied for second with Tim Herron and Billy Mayfair.