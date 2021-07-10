Munoz takes 1-shot lead in wide-open John Deere Classic, Moore 2 shots back

Sebastian Munoz takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. That's not much of a margin at rain-softened TPC Deere Run.

Munoz led by one shot over Brandon Hagy.

Puyallup's Ryan Moore is tied for third place, two shots behind Munoz. The former Cascade Christian star played a bogey-free round with three birdies.

Ten players were within three shots of the lead.

The course has been vulnerable to low scoring and no one expects Sunday to be any different.

Seven players within five shots of the lead have never won on the PGA Tour.