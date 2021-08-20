x
Golf

Ernie Els eagles 18th for share of Boeing Classic lead

Ernie Els made a 50-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th for a 66-under 66 and a share of the Boeing Classic lead Friday with Woody Austin and Billy Mayfair.
FILE - Ernie Els, of South Africa, hits from the 13th fairway during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament in Dublin, Ohio, in this Friday, July 17, 2020, file photo. The 2021 Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club begins Thursday, May 27, 2021. Bernhard Langer holds a slight lead over Ernie Els at the top of the money list. Kevin Sutherland has the highest all-around ranking and is third on the money list. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Ernie Els made a 50-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th for a 66-under 66 and a share of the Boeing Classic lead Friday with Woody Austin and Billy Mayfair.

Els also had six birdies and two bogeys at Snoqualmie Ridge. 

The 51-year-old South African star, a four-time major champion, won both of his PGA Tour Champions titles in 2020. 

Austin birdied three of the last four holes and had had nine birdies and three bogeys. 

Mayfair rebounded from a bogey on 16 with a birdie on 18. 

Davis Love III closed with a bogey to drop into a tie for fourth at 67 with 2018 winner Scott Parel and 2017 champion Jerry Kelly, the Charles Schwab Cup points leader.

Seattle native Fred Couples shot even par today.  He's six shots back off the lead.